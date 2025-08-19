Assam: Morning walk turns fatal for three in Bamunigaon

Villagers blame railways after three die

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKO: Three women from the same village were killed on the spot after being struck by a train near Bamunigaon railway station, Boko, in Kamrup district on Monday morning.

The victims, identified as Uttara Das (50 years), Rumi Das (35 years) and Karabi Mali (35 years) of No. 2 Satabari village under Boko-Chaygaon constituency, were hit by the Guwahati-bound 15643 Puri-Kamakhya Express while crossing the tracks during their morning walk. A freight train was simultaneously passing on the adjacent line towards Goalpara. Local residents said that the accident occurred near Gate No. 240, where villagers often use a 500-metre paved stretch meant for freight trucks for their walks. The women had walked about 300 metres from their village when the tragedy struck.

Some villagers speculated the victims may not have heard the approaching express train because of its quieter electric engine. In a grim coincidence, one of the victims, Uttara Das, had lost her husband in a similar accident at the same spot 12 years ago.

Residents alleged negligence by the railway department, claiming that over 20 people have died in the area. They pointed out that while an underpass was built at nearby Railway Gate No. 239, it often remains waterlogged, forcing locals, students and workers to risk the open crossing. Boko police recovered the bodies and sent them to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem. An investigation has been initiated.

