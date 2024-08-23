Assam: MoU Sign to Build Surveillance Centre for Forest Staffers of Kaziranga National Park

GUWAHATI: Environment and Forest Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary on Thursday attended the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony between Anil Agarwal Foundation (AAF) and Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve for the construction of surveillance centre and dwelling units for wildlife protection at the conference hall of Old CM Block, Janata Bhawan.

As per the MoU, Anil Agarwal Foundation (AAF) through its flagship animal welfare initiative The Animal Care Organization (TACO) will build a surveillance centre and more than 40 dwelling units for frontline workers of Kaziranga National Park who are at the forefront of the Park’s conservation efforts. As part of TACO’s CSR wildlife conservation project “Mission Vanraksha”, this collaboration will strengthen the protection of the Park’s wildlife especially endangered species such as the Greater One-Horned Rhinos, Asiatic Elephants and Bengal Tigers. The MoU outlines a grant of INR 6 crores to be utilized over a period of three years for this collaboration.

Speaking at the programme, Forest Minister Patowary thanked Anil Agarwal Foundation for coming forward to help in the Assam Government’s efforts to improve the facilities for frontline forest workers. Highlighting the need for more such corporate partnerships with government for conservation of nature, Patowary said that the industry and government must join hands for more such sustainable initiatives.

Remarking that Vedanta Group has invested heavily in oil exploration in Assam, the Forest Minister stressed on the need to maintain a balance between economic growth and environment protection. He also talked about Assam Government’s initiatives like “Amrit Brikshya Andolan” under which several world records have been set in planting trees. This year also more than 3 crore saplings have been planted under the programme, he informed. He credited Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for this visionary initiative to increase Assam’s forest cover and also thanked the people of the state for their wholehearted support.

The Forest Minister also talked about the need to generate awareness among the young generation for conservation of nature and ecology. He said the frontline forest workers who put in lots of hard work and dedication in carrying out their duties in adverse conditions like flood must be provided all facilities. He said that efforts have been taken in this regard and cooperation of Corporate Groups would go a long way in achieving this goal.

The Chairperson of Hindustan Zinc Ltd, Priya Agarwal Hebbar, expressed happiness for being able to contribute in Assam Government’s efforts in forest conservation and committed more such initiatives in the future as well. Special chief secretary M.K.Yadav elaborated on the details of the MoU. The director of Kaziranga National Park, Sonali Ghosh, and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion, stated a press release.

