Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma distributes land pattas to residents of four villages

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma attended a ceremony at Kamrup DC office premises in Amingaon on Thursday and distributed land pattas to the residents of four villages in Barbangshar Mouza, located within the North Guwahati Revenue Circle of the Kamrup district.

CM Sarma distributed 881 land pattas, encompassing a total of 369 bighas, 2 kathas, and 10 lechas of land, to the residents of Barpalaha, Gog, Dakshin Mandakata, and Bhomolahati villages in Barbangshar Mouza.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister highlighted that the lack of land pattas presents significant challenges, including depriving many individuals of fair compensation during land acquisition processes and hindering their ability to secure bank loans and other benefits. He further stated that the Kamrup District Administration issued land pattas to ensure residents could receive compensation if their land was acquired for the Guwahati Ring Road project. He mentioned that the government, through the district administration, is also considering issuing pattas to many more residents and urged the public to resolve any land value issues by consulting the District Commissioner.

CM Sarma noted that many Namghars in rural Assam, some 50-100 years old, lack land pattas, leading to their exclusion from government benefits. He pointed out that incomplete paperwork often leads to disputes over ancestral land donations. He announced that Mission Basundhara 3.0, set to launch in October, would focus on issuing land pattas to Namghars, schools, and institutions, and converting shared leases (Ejmali) into private ones.

Additionally, land pattas would be issued to individuals who had been allotted land for government institutions but had not yet received legal ownership. The Chief Minister also announced new legislation to prevent land sales to communities outside the indigenous in the undivided Goalpara district.

The programme was attended by Environment and Forests Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary; BJP Assam Pradesh President and MLA Bhabesh Kalita; MPs Bhubaneswar Kalita, Dilip Saikia, and Bijuli Kalita Medhi; MLA Diganta Kalita; District Commissioner Keerthi Jalli, and other dignitaries, stated a press release.

Also Read: Assam: CM Police Medals Announced On The Occasion Of 78th Independence Day

Also Watch: