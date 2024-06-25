Assam: MoU signed for Survey and Settlement Training Centre

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: In the presence of Minister, Revenue & Disaster Management Department Jogen Mohan, an MoU was signed by Prabir Kumar Dutta, ACS, Principal, Assam Survey & Settlement Training Centre and Gunajit Roy Choudhury, ACS, Registrar, National Law University and Judicial Academy on Monday.

Other dignitaries present on the occasion include Gyanendra Dev Tripathi, IAS, Principal Secretary to the Government of Assam, Revenue & Disaster Management Department, Shantanu P. Gotmare, IAS, Director of Land Records & Survey etc., Assam, Gitanjali Bhattacharjee, IAS, Secretary to the Government of Assam, Revenue & Disaster Management Department, Senior Officers from Revenue & Disaster Management Department, Officers from the office of the Director of Land Records & Surveys etc., Assam, Faculties from NLUJAA and ACS Probationers of 2024 batch.

The objective of this MoU is to impart capacity-building training to revenue officials of the state by exchanging qualitative & quantitative research methodologies, segregation of the training paradigm into broad parameters of policy & field and collaborative research & information sharing. The MoU aims to elevate the legal expertise of the revenue officials of the state by providing consultancy on legal aspects.

As a part of the MoU, ASSTC & NLUJAA will jointly organize seminars, conferences, workshops, training programmes and special lectures on topics of mutual interest and to invite other faculties to participate therein. The office of the amalgamated establishment of the Director of Land Records & Surveys etc., Assam will provide internships to the Undergraduate or Post Graduate students of the NLUJAA. Fund for the implementation of the objective of the MoU is to be provided by the office of the Director of Land Records and Surveys etc., Assam.

The validity of this MOU shall remain in force for a period of 3 (three) years from the date of signing of the MoU and the Director, Land Records and Surveys etc., Assam shall move to the Government 3 (three) months prior to the expiry of the MOU, for renewal, if required.

