Assam: MP Gaurav Gogoi meets Railway Board chief, demands resumption of pre-COVID trains

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Jorhat MP Gaurav Gogoi, who is the deputy leader of the Congress in the Lok Sahha, met Railway Board chairperson Jaya Varma Sinha in New Delhi today regarding the railway projects in Assam and the Northeast.

Gogoi handed over a list of demands aimed at improving rail connectivity in Assam and the entire Northeast. The meeting underscored the urgent need for enhanced railway infrastructure to facilitate economic growth, development, and connectivity in the region.

The MP emphasised the crucial role that railways play in the socio-economic development of Assam and the Northeast. He stated that the region continues to face significant challenges in terms of rail infrastructure, including limited connectivity, outdated facilities, and inadequate passenger and freight services.

In her response, Varma-Sinha assured that the demands would be given serious consideration.

The MP urged Varma-Sinha to resume running the pre-COVID trains: Dekargaon-Dibrugarh intercity, Mariani-Jorhat-Golaghat-Dimapur passenger, Alipurduar Jn-Kamakhya IC, Dibrugarh-Kolkata as decided via Bogibeel bridge with a daily frequency, Dibrugarh Town-Ledo Moming DEMU, Guwahati-Rangiya-New Bongaigaon passenger (now needed up to Fakiragram), Shatabdi Express from Dibrugarh to Guwahati, Express from Dibrugarh to Jhajha, Express from Guwahati to Mariani, Express from Alipurduar to Kamakhya, setting up a level crossing near Longpotia Goan in the Charaideo District, etc.

