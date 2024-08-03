Northeast Frontier Railway Workshops Exceed Maintenance Targets for Train Coaches and Wagons in July

GUWAHATI: The rolling stock workshops at New Bongaigaon and Dibrugarh under Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) have made significant achievements towards maintenance of train coaches & goods wagons. Both the workshops have delivered higher quantity of Periodical Overhauling (POH) outturn of coaches & wagons over the target during the month of July in this financial year. These accomplishments underscore NFR’s commitment towards innovations, safety, and operational excellence.

The safety is paramount for train operations. NF Railway has taken several initiatives including regular maintenance of coaches and wagons for safe train running and to provide smooth riding experience to the passengers. The New Bongaigaon workshop has carried out Periodical Overhauling (POH) of 64 Non-AC & AC conventional coaches during this period.

Similarly, the POH outturn for conventional coaches in Dibrugarh workshop went to 59 against the given target of 56 during this period. Three non-high-speed trolleys were converted into high-speed trolleys, and 38 in-house items were manufactured during the period at New Bongaigaon workshop. Both the rolling stock workshops have already undertaken several infrastructure augmentations works for refurbishing of LHB (Linke Hofmann Busch) coaches and increasing their POH capacity. Also, Dibrugarh workshop has carried out installation of Fire Detection Systems (FSDS) 02 LHB AC coaches, with a cumulative total of 28 this fiscal year.

Maintenance and repairing of train coaches & goods wagons are done in the workshops as per the prescribed maintenance schedule. In addition to Periodical Overhauling (POH), Intermediate Overhauling (IOH) is also carried out for the train coaches regularly at the scheduled interval. The New Bongaigaon workshop achieved to converted 25 wagons to the Twin Pipe air brake system, bringing the total to 126 for the year.

Similarly, the Dibrugarh workshop modified R3 air hose pipes of 7 coaches, bringing total to 38 during the fiscal year. Air brake pipes and fittings with standardized upgraded flexible hoses were also modified in 13 coaches during July, reaching a total of 49 coaches modified this fiscal year. The twin pipe brake system improves the operational efficiency and the average speed of freight trains, as the brake releasing time is lesser , stated a press release.

