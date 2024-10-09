Assam: National Postal Week 2024 Celebrated

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam Postal Circle has been celebrating the National Postal Week from October 7 to October 11. This annual celebration aligns with this year’s World Post Day theme, “150 Years of Enabling Communication and Empowering Peoples Across Nations,” marking a significant milestone in the history of global postal services. Throughout the week, various programmes and activities across Assam will highlight the vital role that postal services have played in fostering connectivity and empowerment across the nations.

This year, the celebration of National Postal Week reflects the emerging role of India Post in the socio-economic development of the nation. Guided by the theme of Dak Seva: Jan Seva, the Assam Postal Circle will conduct programmes throughout the week with an emphasis on Vittiya Sashaktikaran (Financial Empowerment), with a special focus on empowering the girl child and enhancing access to essential services in tribal, remote, hilly, underserved, and unbanked regions.

The schedule for the National Postal Week celebration is: October 7, 2024 (Monday) - Mails and Parcels Day; October 8, 2024 (Tuesday) - Philately Day; October 9, 2024 (Wednesday) - World Post Day; October 10, 2024 (Thursday) - Antyodaya Diwas; and October 11, 2024 (Friday) - Vittiya Sashaktikaran Diwas.

Apart from regular mail services, the Department of Posts offers a wide range of services, such as Post Office Passport Seva Kendra, Post Office Aadhaar Kendra, DakGhar Niryat Kendra, Postal Life Insurance, Rural Postal Life Insurance, Post Office Savings Bank, and India Post Payments Bank.

