Assam: NCPEDP, Shishu Sarothi, PwDs lay stress on inclusive electoral process

Guwahati: Urging all disabled voters to exercise their democratic rights to vote, experts on Wednesday highlighted the urgent need for large-scale awareness and for all stakeholders to come together to ensure our "democracy becomes more inclusive and enabling."

Shishu Sarothi, along with the country's leading disability rights non-profit, the National Centre for Promotion of Employment for Disabled People (NCPEDP), organized a stakeholders' consultation on Wednesday. Among others, it highlighted the imperative for political parties to understand and consider the needs of people with disabilities while emphasizing the importance of individuals with disabilities being cognizant of their rights and potential as voters.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, the NCPEDP spearheads a series of regional consultations titled 'Disabled People in Politics' across India. The objective of these consultations is to elucidate the key demands outlined in their recently launched Disability Manifesto to spread awareness regarding the voting rights of approximately 10 million disabled voters for the upcoming general elections and initiate a broader dialogue on integrating individuals with disabilities into mainstream development efforts.

Arman Ali, Executive Director of NCPEDP, stated, "It is imperative to ensure that the facilities and provisions by the Election Commission of India for persons with disabilities in the upcoming elections are adhered to so that they can seamlessly cast their votes." He also expressed satisfaction with the extension of the postal ballot facility, initially introduced in Bihar, which, in the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections, will enable 82 lakh elderly voters aged 85 and above, as well as 88.4 lakh disabled voters, to cast their votes from home. Ali emphasized, "Every disabled voter should exercise their right to vote and ensure their voices are heard."

The consultation also addressed the issue of the inaccessibility of polling booths. "Disabled voters must conduct audits of the polling booths when casting their votes. Recognising these challenges is half the battle won," remarked a representative from Shishu Sarothi.

Sushma Hazarika, ACS, State Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities, Government of Assam, spoke of government initiatives to ensure accessibility in the participation of persons with disabilities in the upcoming elections.

She stressed the need for comprehensive measures to address the diverse needs of this demographic.

Pankaj Chakraborty, Joint Secretary at the Election Commission Office, highlighted the proactive steps taken by the commission and stakeholders to enhance accessibility in this election cycle. He discussed the Saksham app's role in facilitating seamless voting experiences for PWDs and ensuring that polling stations offer necessary facilities.

Moreover, participants voiced additional concerns, such as queue management, the inaccessibility of EVM machines (based on the height of the tabletop), and the crucial role of Booth Level Officers in promptly addressing these issues. Transportation challenges were also raised, underscoring the need for improved accessibility at the polling stations. Additionally, demands for enhancing voter education and awareness programmes tailored to persons with disabilities were articulated, including sign language interpretation, to empower them with the necessary information and resources for active participation in the electoral process.

The consultation primarily focused on pressing issues within the disability sector, while emphasising the active involvement of individuals with disabilities in governmental and political decision-making processes and further spreading awareness.

NCPEDP has previously conducted state consultations during assembly elections in five poll-bound states in November 2023, namely Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Mizoram, a press release said.

