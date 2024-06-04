Assam: New examination date announced for Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University has announced the rescheduled examination date for Masters Degree 3rd Semester (New and Old Course) Examination 2023 and Degree 3rd Semester (New and Old Course). The examinations which were earlier scheduled for 29 May will now be held on 9 June. The timings of the morning shift and evening shift will remain the same and existing admit cards will be acceptable for entry into the same examination centres as mentioned on the admit cards.

