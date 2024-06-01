Assam University Postpones Exam Scheduled For June 1 Due To Floods

SILCHAR: Amidst the distressing situation of flood triggered by Cyclone Remal that has left a trail of destruction in its wake and the establishment of relief camps on some affiliated college campuses, the Assam University in Silchar has decided to postpone the TDC (CBCS) even semester examination originally scheduled for June 1, 2024.

The revised dates for the postponed exams will soon be announced by the Assam University.

The Vice-Chancellor of Assam University has approved this decision which aims to prioritize the safety and well-being of students and staff during the current adverse conditions.