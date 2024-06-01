Assam University Postpones Exam Scheduled For June 1 Due To Floods
SILCHAR: Amidst the distressing situation of flood triggered by Cyclone Remal that has left a trail of destruction in its wake and the establishment of relief camps on some affiliated college campuses, the Assam University in Silchar has decided to postpone the TDC (CBCS) even semester examination originally scheduled for June 1, 2024.
The revised dates for the postponed exams will soon be announced by the Assam University.
The Vice-Chancellor of Assam University has approved this decision which aims to prioritize the safety and well-being of students and staff during the current adverse conditions.
However, the university confirmed that all other examinations from June 6 onwards will proceed as scheduled.
Concerned students are advised to stay updated regarding the revised schedule of the postponed exams by checking official university communications.
Earlier last month, the Cotton University had also announced the rescheduling of the UG Semester VI Examination scheduled for May 28, 2024, to June 5, 2024.
This decision was taken in view of Cyclone Remal and approved by the Vice Chancellor of the university to ensure the safety and convenience of the students appearing for the exam.
Notably, the recent floods caused by Cyclone Remal have affected more than 198,856 people in 386 villages across nine districts of Assam, according to a report from the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).
The districts most severely affected by the recent floods caused by Cyclone Remal include Cachar, where 102,246 people are struggling with flood waters, followed by Karimganj with 35,959 affected individuals, Nagaon with 22,354 affected, Hojai with 22,058 affected, and Hailakandi with 14,308 affected.
The Kopili River in Kampur, Nagaon district is currently flowing above the danger level, worsening the flood situation in the region.
The floods triggered by the Cyclone Remal have also resulted in significant damage to cropland, housing, and infrastructure in Assam.