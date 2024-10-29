Assam: Newly-appointed teachers asked to resign from earlier job under SSA

Staff reporter

Guwahati: The department of school education asked the teachers whose posts were regularized in the recent special recruitment drive to be immediately asked to resign from their earlier job under Samagra Shiksha Assam (SSA). The secretary of the department of education wrote a letter to the mission director of SSA regarding the clarification for continuation of services of SSA contractual and state pool teachers under SSA after being regularized by the government.

The secretary in the letter said, “I am directed to state that before entering into a government service, the new appointee has to resign his/her existing job. If any, as such, if any newly-appointed teacher under the special recruitment drive has not yet resigned from their existing services under SSA, they cannot join as a regular teacher under the Directorate of Elementary Education (DEE). Such working teachers will be considered contractual teachers, and salaries and other allowances will be borne by SSA, as per existing rules. However, after the date of joining as regular teachers, salaries of the new appointees will be paid under DEE.”

The letter further mentioned that the timeline of 15 days for joining a new service has already been indicated in the appointment letter of the new appointees.

The special recruitment drive commenced in August 2024. The breakup of the appointment of the teacher till October 26 is that the total number of lower primary assistant teachers is 19,563 and the total number of upper primary assistant teachers is 2,187.

