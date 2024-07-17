Assam: NF Railway puts in place effective on board housekeeping services

GUWAHATI: NF Railway (NFR) has put in place various measures to provide adequate facilities to its passengers for comfortable & hygienic train journey. NFR has provided onboard housekeeping services (OBHS) in most of the trains originating from within its jurisdiction. Various eco-friendly initiatives, measures supported by modern equipment have been put in place to maintain the cleanliness in railway premises and train coaches. Under OBHS, the coaches are cleaned mandatory twice a day, during journey and on the demand of passengers as and when required. NFR has already provided OBHS for 63 pair of trains.

On receiving the information from running train, SMS will automatically be generated to the OBHS supervisor, to the control office and the passenger. Passenger complaint will be registered and action for its remedy will be taken immediately. On Board Housekeeping team can also be contacted for toilet cleaning, coach cleaning etc. at any time. This has resulted in improved hygiene in the toilets and in the coaches and has resulted in reduction of passenger complaints regarding cleanliness.

Moreover, under the Clean Train Station (CTS) scheme long distance running trains are specially cleaned by reputed and professional agencies engaged by Railways through mechanized process at nominated stations during its scheduled halt. The CTS team attends the interiors of the trains, especially the toilets, doorways, aisles by using high pressure jet machines and environment friendly bio-degradable cleaning agents. In addition to this, garbage that are generated during journey of a long distance train are regularly collected at nominated stations like Lumding, Guwahati, Alipurduar, New Jalpaiguri and Katihar to keep the train clean.

NFR is making every effort to make the train journey comfortable for every passenger. Cooperation from passengers is requested to keep the train compartments clean. Instead of throwing eatables and other discarded items in floor of the train; dustbins kept should be utilised, stated a press release.

Also Read: NF Railway GM inspects Kamakhya-Goalpara-New Bongaigaon section (sentinelassam.com)