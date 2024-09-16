Assam: NFR achieves significant growth in automobile freight unloading operations

GUWAHATI: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has continued to achieve remarkable growth in the automobile unloading operations across its freight terminals located at Katihar, Alipurduar, Rangiya, and Lumding divisions.

The sustained efforts of NFR have led to a significant surge in the number of freight rakes utilized for transporting automobiles, reflecting the growing demand for railways as an efficient mode of transportation for the nation.

During the current FY 2024-25 (till August 2024), a total of 315 rakes were unloaded across NFR terminals, marking a substantial increase when compared to the corresponding periods of the previous years. The year 2023-24 witnessed the unloading of 660 rakes, while 543 rakes were unloaded in the financial year 2022-23. This rise in the number of unloaded rakes represents a 22% increase from FY 2022-23 to FY 2023-24. In fact, sustained growth is also evident during the current fiscal year, as 315 rakes have already been unloaded by August 2024.

The unloading of automobiles at NFR's freight terminals, namely Agthori, New Guwahati, Salchapra, and Jirania under the Lumding division, Baihata, Changsari, and Mirza under the Rangiya division, Hasimara under the Alipurduar division, and Rangapani under the Katihar division, highlighted key performance matrixes during the previous FY 2023-24. The current financial year 2024-25 has already seen substantial progress in unloading of automobile freight rakes at these terminals, demonstrating a rapid pace of operations.

Across NFR's network, significant progress has been made in enhancing infrastructure and improving operational efficiency, allowing for the handling of increased volumes of automobile freight. NMG (New Modified Goods) and BCACBM (Bogies Covered Auto Carriers for Maruti and other Bulk Manufacturers) freight rakes have been integral in supporting the transportation of vehicles across India. The ability to handle more automobile unloading operations at multiple terminals highlights NFR's commitment to fostering regional trade and boosting the economy.

