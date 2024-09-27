Assam: Now on, class teachers to check students’ bags and pockets

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: In significant measure, the inspector of schools of Kamrup (M) district, who also holds the portfolio of the DMC (District Mission Coordinator, SSA), has made it clear for class teachers of all government, provincialized, and private schools to check school bags and pockets of students before the start of classes every day to ensure if they are in possession of arms, weapons, or any other sharp objects or any toxic products like liquid, gutkha, tobacco, cigarettes, etc., or any other objectionable items.

If the class teachers find such objects, he or she should seize the objects and inform the parents of the student immediately. The class teacher concerned should keep a proper copy of information in this regard and send it to the district education officer concerned.

The district education authorities had to take such a measure after the recent incident of the death of a student in a high school in the Darrang district. The student died when one of his colleagues punched him on the head.

In another incident in a school in Jorhat on September 24, a class XI student sustained serious injuries when one of his classmates stabbed him with a sharp weapon.

