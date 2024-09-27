All staff of Padum Pukhuri High School transferred following death of a Class IX student in a minor scuffle

MANGALDAI: Inspector of Schools of Darrang District Circle Semina Yasmin Ara Rahman transferred all the teaching and the non teaching staff of Padum Pukhuri High School in view of the unfortunate death of a class IX standard student in a minor scuffle. Amidst strong criticism for her indifferent attitude towards this bizarre incident and delay in reaching the school, she on the day of the visit of the Chairman of Assam State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (ASCPCR) on September 25 made her visit to the school. “I have no official vehicle allotted to me, so I could not visit the school,” said the Inspector of Schools while talking to media.

In the order vide no. IS/ DAR/ Allegation/ 2024/ 13017-A dated September 25, the in charge Head Mistress and other staff have been asked to render their service in different schools mentioned in the order. I/C Head Mistress Janaki Deka will render her service at Sirajul Hoque High School at Silbori, Assistant Teacher (Hindi) Basanta Kalita at Baruajhar HS School, Assistant Teacher Prasanta Kr Deka at Sialmari High School, Assistant Teacher (Science) Dipika Devi at Dina Nath Saharia High School, Assistant Teacher Abdul Jalil at Chenibari High School, Assistant Teacher Sunu Barua at Mohammed Ali High School, Assistant Teacher Kalyani Deka at Kuwaripukhuri High School (A), ICT Instructor Hima Deka at Nagarbahi High School, Junior Assistant Bedanta Barua at Kharupetia HS School, Grade IV Khargeswar Barua Balipota High School, Grade IV Paban Chandra Deka at Mohammed Ali High School and Grade IV Satya Ranjan Saharia at Shankardeb High School.

Principal of Burhi Nagar Senior Secondary School has been asked to take over the overall charge of Padum Pukhuri High School.

