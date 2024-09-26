Assam: Nutritional awareness should reach every household, says MLA Hemanga Thakuria

GUWAHATI: The Central Bureau of Communication (CBC), Regional Office, Guwahati, on Wednesday observed Rashtriya Poshan Maah and Swachhata Hi Seva with a three-day photo exhibition and awareness programme at Rampur Higher Secondary School field, Kamrup (R). MLA Hemanga Thakuria, Palasbari Constituency, inaugurated the exhibition. Swachhata initiatives and a plantation drive under the Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam were some of the highlights at the inaugural programme.

During his address, Thakuria said, "The importance of the two initiatives, i.e., Rashtriya Poshan Maah and Swachhata Hi Seva, is of utmost significance to this nation and its citizens. I appreciate the efforts of the Central Bureau of Communication, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, NE Region, for putting up such an exhibition for the awareness of the general public."

The MLA further added, "Poshan Maah is more about community participation, and as the public, we need to ensure that nutritional awareness reaches every household. The Prime Minister has enforced a nationwide campaign for these two initiatives and recognizes the impact of the same on every individual of the country."

Director General, Northeast Zone, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Satish Nambudiripad, said, "The two initiatives, "Poshan Maah" and "Swachhata Hi Seva," are connected. A clean environment is essential for good health and nutrition. Similarly, with a sound body comes a sound mind, which will contribute to the overall well-being of the community." Sub-Divisional Medical and Health Officer, Block Primary Health Centre, Rampur, Dr. Lilima Das, talked about the benefits of proper hand-washing and cleanliness among the students, stated a press release.

Also Read: Baksa District Hosts Awareness Programme on Child and Maternal Health, Nutrition, and Child Rights as Part of 7th Rashtriya POSHAN Maah (sentinelassam.com)