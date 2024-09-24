Arunachal: Safai Mitra Suraksha Shivir Held at Tawang District Hospital Under 'Swachhata Hi Seva' Campaign

Itanagar: Under the nationwide “Swachhata Hi Seva” campaign, a Safai Mitra Suraksha Shivir was successfully held at the Khandro Drowa Tsangmo District Hospital at Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh, which was aimed at ensuring the safety, health, and welfare of sanitation workers, who play a vital role in maintaining a clean and healthy environment.

During the Shivir, participants received comprehensive health check-ups and safety assessments, ensuring they had access to essential healthcare services. Additionally, Personal Protective Toolkits (PPT) were distributed to the sanitation workers, containing crucial safety gear to promote a safer and healthier working environment, an official communiqué informed here.

The event was a collaborative effort between the Public Health Engineering and Water Supply and the Urban Development and Housing departments.

Both the departments provided the necessary infrastructure and services to make the camp a success.

The event marks significant progress in the “Safai Mitra Suraksha Shivir Challenge,” reinforcing the commitment to the safety and well-being of sanitation workers.

The PHE and WS division, in partnership with the Urban Development and anitation service providers.

The important attendees in the programme were PHE executive engineer Dr. Rinchin Neema and assistant engineer G Mize.

