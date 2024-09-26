Baksa District Hosts Awareness Programme on Child and Maternal Health, Nutrition, and Child Rights as Part of 7th Rashtriya POSHAN Maah

Baksa: As part of the 7th Rashtriya POSHAN Maah, the District Administration of Baksa, Department of Women and Child Development, Baksa and the District Child Protection Unit, Baksa jointly organized an impactful awareness programme on Child and Maternal Health & Nutrition and Child Rights at Lakhimandir, Simla, on Wednesday.

ADC Baksa, Jitu Kr. Barman, delivered the welcome address, highlighting the various initiatives undertaken by the district administration for the welfare of the people of Baksa.

Addressing the gathering, MCLA Koklabari, Montu Boro, emphasized the significance of observing Rashtriya Poshan Maah. He encouraged parents to pay close attention to their children’s diets.

“We have to be cautious about our health and to follow a nutritious diet,” Boro said highlighting the nutritional value of the locally grown produce.

RilanjanaTalukdar, Member of the Assam State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (ASCPCR), emphasized that today’s children are the future of the nation and their well-being must be prioritized.

“It is important to ensure children’s rights to health, nutrition, sanitation, clean water, and education, as guaranteed by Article in 21 of the Indian Constitution,” she said.

Praising the leadership of Chief Minister Dr.Himanta Biswa Sarma, Talukdar stated, “There is an improvement in the state’s infant mortality rank, which has moved from 35th to 25th in a recent survey.”

Underscoring the importance of both mental and physical growth, Talukdar advocated for initiatives like Poshan Abhiyan, which aim to help children reach their full potential.

Rajib Brahma, the District Coordinator, PoshanAbhiyanBaksa, briefed the gathering about the RashtriyaPoshanAbhiyan, which was launched by the central government in 2018, stated a press release.

