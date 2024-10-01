Assam: Observe twinning programmes with private and government schools, directs SSA

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Department of School Education directed all schools for the implementation of various activities under twinning of school programmes. The department will allocate Rs. 5,000 for the implementation of the programmes. The fund should be utilized within November 30.

Regarding this, Samagra Siksha, Assam (SSA) directed the inspector of schools of all districts and the district mission coordinator, SSA, of all districts to implement the twinning school programmes. The twinning school programme is about the overall enhancement of the student’s holistic development through enhanced partnership between the government-private schools and government-government schools. The twinning school programme has been successfully implemented in the state in the academic year 2023-2024.

SSA has asked to take certain initiatives for the successful implementation of the programme and said, “The district will ensure that every private school of the district is twinned with government schools and remaining government schools are twinned with government schools based on Gunotsav results so that the better performing school can support the school with specific needs.”

SSA also asked to review the activities under the twinning programme of the previous year and develop an action plan for effective implementation of the activities in the years 2024-2025. The district will issue necessary directives for conducting various activities between the twinned schools and ensure that the twinning programmes are effectively implemented through active participation of government schools and private schools.

SSA directed, “The partner schools will share information related to enrolment, infrastructural facilities, available resources, school development priorities, performance of the students of the school in the internal examination and in Gunotsav 2024, etc., and prepare an activity calendar along with time-line for effective implementation of the twinning programme.”

SSA said, “Rs. 5,000 will be provided to per government, provincialized, tea garden model, and local body elementary schools for effective implementation of the programme. The schools will effectively conduct the activities and utilize the fund within November 30, 2024. The schools will document the details of the activities conducted along with the outcome of the twinning programmes. The record must be maintained in every school with photographs. The district authority will review the activities under the programme and submit the detailed report to SSA.”

SSA also suggested some activities to be conducted in the twinning programme, like the students exchange programme, teachers exchange programme, workshops and seminars, various competitions, observation and celebration of important days, activities to promote awareness on environmental conservation, health, and hygiene, and activities to promote reading and writing skills.

