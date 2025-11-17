Assam observes State-level National Press Day with focus on Press Credibility

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Directorate of Information & Public Relations (DIPR), Government of Assam, on Sunday organized the State-level National Press Day 2025 at the PWD Convention Centre, Dispur, celebrating the pivotal role of a free and responsible press in a democratic society.

Observed every year on November 16 to commemorate the establishment of the Press Council of India in 1966, this year’s National Press Day focused on the theme “Safeguarding Press Credibility amidst Rising Misinformation.” The theme highlighted the growing urgency of truthfulness, ethical reporting and public trust in a rapidly changing media environment.

The programme began with a welcome address by Kumar Padmapani Bora, Commissioner and Secretary of the Information & Public Relations and Printing & Stationery Department. He emphasized the significance of the day and underlined the essential responsibility of the media to uphold accuracy, integrity and accountability. Bora reiterated the Government of Assam’s commitment to transparency and constructive engagement with the press.

Delivering the keynote address, Professor Dr Dhrubajyoti Bora, Vice-Chancellor of Srimanta Sankaradeva University of Health Sciences, spoke about the increasing influence of capital-driven interests on media narratives. He noted that commercial forces often shaped information flows and cultural identities, pushing societies towards homogenized global consumerism. In such a landscape, he said preserving press credibility becomes fundamental to defending democracy, cultural identity and informed citizenship.

Pradip Baruah, Editor of the magazine Prantik, also addressed the gathering, stressing that ethical journalism is the strongest safeguard against the rise of misinformation. He warned that sensationalism can mislead the public and weaken trust in the media, posing a major threat to democratic values.

Speaking on the occasion, Mukesh Chandra Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary of the Women and Child Development Department, congratulated journalists and media professionals. He highlighted the need for heightened vigilance in an era where misinformation spreads rapidly, urging journalists to uphold rigorous verification and truthfulness.

The event saw participation from veteran journalists including Dileep Chandan and Bhupendra Kr Bhattacharya. Students from Cotton University, Gauhati University, Royal Global University and Down Town University were also present, adding youthful perspectives to the discussions.

The Directorate expressed its gratitude to all dignitaries, media professionals, students and stakeholders for making the observance of National Press Day 2025 meaningful and impactful.

