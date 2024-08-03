Indus Towers and NEAID Inaugurate Hygienic Washrooms for Girl Students in 12 Assam Government Schools

GUWAHATI: Indus Towers Limited, one of the world’s largest telecom infrastructure companies, in association with the Northeast Centre for Equity Action on Integrated Development (NEAID) inaugurated well-equipped and hygienic washroom facilities for girl students in 12 government schools across seven districts including Kamrup Metro, Nagaon, Morigaon, Baksa, Tamulpur, Dhubri, and Bongaigaon. The newly completed sanitation infrastructure was inaugurated by Assam Education Minister, Dr. Ranoj Pegu, as the chief guest.

This initiative is part of Indus Towers’ flagship Corporate Social Responsibility programme, Pragati, and aligns with the Government of India’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. The goal is to provide accessible and safe sanitation facilities, thus improving sanitation access and fostering a conducive environment for education. In addition to improved sanitation, the initiative includes awareness workshops on menstrual hygiene, aiming to empower young girls with the knowledge to manage their health.

Assam Education Minister, Dr. Ranoj Pegu said, “I welcome the students to the schools after vacation and encourage them to embrace their learning journey with renewed enthusiasm. It’s crucial to recognize how sanitation and hygiene impact educational outcomes, especially for female students. We must support more Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives in Assam, as investing in education infrastructure today will ensure a brighter tomorrow for our society. Any government school is not a 100 percent government owned but owned by the community and its people. School’s ex-students, NGOs like NEAID and companies like Indus Towers through their CSR contribution can help schools getting more such support. They can register in the Bidyanjali portal for contributing items, infrastructure, scholarships and even voluntary services to the schools.”

He also mentioned about Siksha Setu which helps connect deeply with the schools with all detailed information including teacher qualification, etc. and how its helps make effective decisions improving quality of education in the schools.

The Circle CEO of Indus Towers Limited, Rajender Gurung, said, “Access to hygienic and well-equipped toilets is a fundamental infrastructure requirement for to provide a conducive learning environment. At Indus Towers’ flagship CSR programme, Pragati is to support such need based initiatives. We are immensely grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with NEAID and contribute to the Government of Assam’s plans to enhance the amenities available to girl students. This initiative goes beyond providing basic facilities; it seeks to foster increased self-confidence and self-esteem among students by ensuring a clean and safe environment. It also aims to build a comprehensive hygiene ecosystem within school premises, contributing to the overall well-being of the community.”

The event was chaired by Minister for Education Ranoj Pegu, with distinguished guests - Circle CEO of Indus Towers, Rajender Gurung; Headmaster of Nartap High School Nandeswar Kathar; Head Communication and CSR of Indus Tower Ranjini Chalam; CSR-Compliance and Impact Assessment Lead Chitra A and others.

Also Read: Gauhati Medical College and Hospital hikes charges for clinical tests

Also watch: