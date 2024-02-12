Assam: Parliamentary constituency-wise details of electors made public

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: After the publication of the final photo electoral roll 2024 on Thursday, the Election Department, Assam, has made public the details of electors parliamentary constituency-wise as per the delimitation order of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The detailed statistics of the electors, Parliamentary constituency-wise, are important as the upcoming Lok Sabha election will be held on the basis of the final photo electoral roll 2024.

ECI completed the delimitation exercise for Parliamentary and Assembly constituencies of the state in August 2023. After the delimitation exercise, the number of Parliamentary constituencies remained the same at 14, but the areas of all the constituencies have been changed, and the names of three Parliamentary constituencies have also been changed. The newly-named constituencies are Kaziranga instead of Kaliabor; Darrang-Udalguri instead of Mangaldai; and Sonitpur instead of Tezpur.

As the areas of the constituencies have changed, the number of electors in all 14 Parliamentary constituencies has also changed. According to the Election Department of Assam, the detailed break-up of the electors, Parliamentary constituency-wise, is: Kokrajhar-the total number of electors is 14,70,271; Dhubri-26,43,403; Barpeta-19,49,873; Darrang-Udalguri-21,87,160; Guwahati-20,13,145; Diphu-8,92,789; Karimganj-13,95,096; Silchar-13,51,496; Nagaon-18,04,472; Kaziranga-20,33,572; Sonitpur-16,25,364; Lakhimpur-15, 66,241; Dibrugarh-16,50,706; and Jorhat-17,18,372. Dhubri Parliamentary constituency has the highest number of both male (13,53,952) and female (12,89,451) voters.

As per the delimitation order, the parliamentary constituencies of Kokrajhar and Diphu are reserved for scheduled tribes and Silchar for scheduled castes.

The Parliamentary constituencies of Dhubri and Darrang-Udalguri have 11 legislative constituencies each, and Barpeta, Guwahati, Kaziranga, Dibrugarh, and Jorhat have 10 each. Kokrajhar, Sonitpur, and Lakhimpur have 9 each; Nagaon has 8; Silchar has 7; Diphu and Karimganj have 6 each.

