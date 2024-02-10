Assam: Final photo electoral roll published

BISWANATH CHARIALI: The final photo electoral rolls of No 70 Biswanath and No 71 Behali (Scheduled Caste) Assembly constituencies under Biswanath district were released on Thursday. In a press conference held at the conference room of the District Commissioner of Biswanath, it was released by the District Commissioner Dr Neha Yadav with January 1, 2024 as the base year, which included the names of 1,86,245 voters in Biswanath and 1,54,037 voters in Behali Assembly (Scheduled Castes) Constituencies, respectively.

Of these, the number of male voters in Biswanath is 92,586 and the number of female voters is 93,659. Similarly, the number of male voters in the Behali assembly constituency is 76,964 and the number of female voters is 77,073.

According to the district election officer, the total number of polling stations in Biswanath assembly constituency is 218 while the total number of polling stations in Behali is 176. It is to be noted that 10 Assistant Voter Registration Officers, 22 BLO Supervisors and 218 BLOs were entrusted with the responsibility in Biswanath constituency and, in Behali assembly constituency, 10 assistant voter registration officers, 18 BLO supervisors and 176 BLOs were engaged. The press conference was also attended by Election Officer of Biswanath, Pratisha Dutta, Election Registration Officer of Biswanath Assembly Constituency Trishna Mipun and representatives and officials of political parties in the district.

TINSUKIA: Final electoral roll under Tinsukia election district comprising of 82 Doomdooma, 84 Digboi, 85 Makum and 86 Tinsukia assembly constituencies has been published along with 83 Margherita election district on Thursday. According to the final voter list, the total number of voters in Tinsukia electoral district is 6,14,392 . The total number of female voters is 3,15,622, the number of male voters is 2,98,739 and the number of Third Gender voter is 31. Constituency-wise the figure of 82 Doomdooma stands with total voters of 143066 (68818 male, 74241 female, 7 third gender). The corresponding figure for 84 Digboi is 142611(69806/72802/3); for 85 Makum is156159 (75117/81037/5), for 86 Tinsukia, the total voter is 172556 ( 84998/87542/16.)

The Margherita election district comprising of 83 Margherita LAC also published final electoral roll on Thursday in a meeting with the representatives of different recognized political parties at the conference hall of SDO (Civil), Margherita by newly-joined SDO Parikshit Thoudam and also Margherita District Election Officer. The total eligible electors under 83-Margherita LAC stand at 167232 including 82865 males, 84367 females and ‘nil’ transgender.

Also Read: Assam: N C Hills Indigenous Students Forum to agitate for pending compensation to NH-affected people

Also Watch: