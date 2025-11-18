Assam: Paschim Guwahati Mahavidyalaya holds Workshop on Creative Literature

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A two-day workshop on creative literature and publication was held recently at Paschim Guwahati Mahavidyalaya in Dharapur, organized by the Assamese Department in collaboration with the Internal Quality Assurance Cell and the Dharapur Unity Forum. Across the two days, six thematic discussion sessions were conducted. The resource persons included Dr Utpal Das of B. Barooah College and Gauhati University researcher Deep Jyoti Borah, who spoke on poetry and limerick writing. Journalist Bhabesh Kalita discussed narratives and alphabet arrangement, while senior Hindi scholar Bhupen Das of Paschim Guwahati Mahavidyalaya addressed dramatic literature. Retired Associate Professor Dr Maniram Kalita of Sonapur College discussed essays, humour and travelogues.

