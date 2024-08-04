Assam: Philanthropist S.N. Bhuyan centenary lecture delivered in Guwahati city

Guwahati: To commemorate the birth anniversary of Suchendra Nath Bhuyan, distinguished lawyer and philanthropist, the S.N. Bhuyan Centenary Lecture has been organized by the S.N. Bhuyan Memorial Foundation in the Srimanta Sankardev International Auditorium, Kalakshetra, on Saturday. Senior Judge of the Supreme Court of India, Justice B.R. Gavai, has delivered the lecture on the topic “75 years of the Constitution of India: Dr. Ambedkar’s vision and social justice.”

A large number of chief justices from different high courts, judges, lawyers, and distinguished citizens attended the programme, as stated in a press release.

