Demand to incorporate a lesson on Dr. Ambedkar in secondary course

LAKHIMPUR: The Asom Anusuchit Jati Yuba-Chatra Santha (AAJYCS), the youths and students’ organization of the Scheduled Caste (SC) community of the State, centrally celebrated the 133rd Ambedkar Jayanti in Lakhimpur on Sunday. On the same day, the organization simultaneously organized another event under the title of ‘Rongali Bihu Adarani’ celebrate the Rongali Bihu too. The events were held in North Lakhimpur town at Ambedkar statue premises. The agenda of the events began with Nam-Prasanga at 7.30 am with the devotees of Dowarpar village led by Jiten Das and lighting of ceremonial lamp by Bichitra Narayan Saikia.

Then Dr. Ambedkar’s statue was garlanded by social worker Raghu Das. It was followed by a felicitation programme, in which more than 50 prominent persons including senior citizens, social workers, cultural exponents were feted in connection with Rongali Bihu celebration. Then noted ‘Oja’ Sarupai Das of Jorhat presented ‘Dhol Badan’. It was followed by a quiz competition on life and works of Dr. BR Ambedkar and current affairs.

The quiz competition was inaugurated by journalist Ranjit Kakati and it was chaired by Dr. Harikanta Das. Teachers Bhrigu Kumar Sarmah, Nitul Medhi and Romantgan Das attended as quiz masters in the competition event wherein Panigaon HS School secured 1st prize, Bosagaon HS School bagged second prize while North Lakhimpur Academy HS School grabbed the third prize. Then the open session of the event commenced with Nripen Das, the central committee president of the AAJYCS in the chair.

The programme was inaugurated with the presentation of Husari by Kopouhuwa Husari-Bihu Dal. Dr. Indreswar Das, retired HoD of History, JB College, Jorhat attended the event as appointed speaker. A galaxy of prominent personalities took part in the programme as guests of honour. The open session demanded the government to incorporate a lesson on Dr. Ambedkar in secondary course and expressed resentment over government’s lackadaisical attitude towards the long pending demand raised by the organization.

In connection with the celebration of the Rongali Bihu, the organization held a Toka Bihu competition in the same event. In that competition, Mejankori Toka Bihu Dal, Bordoloni grabbed the first prize, Ghilamira Kendriya Toka Bihu Dal secured the second prize while Gagana Toka Bihu Dal bagged the second prize. The best team of the Toka Bihu competition received a cash prize money of Rs. 25,000, the second team won cash Rs. 15,000 in memory of Ilaram Das (donor Latu Das) while third team received Rs. 10,000 in memory of Gam Das (Donor: Dipak Das, Baligaon, Majuli).

