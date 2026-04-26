Assam Police arrest two snatchers in Guwahati, recover stolen phones

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Police arrested two alleged snatchers in the city and recovered stolen mobile phones from their possession. Acting on specific intelligence, a team from Basistha Police Station apprehended Rahmat Ali, a resident of Hatigaon, and Rajib Kalita of Hajo. The operation led to the recovery of two mobile handsets believed to have been stolen.

Officials seized the recovered items and initiated legal proceedings against the accused. Further investigation was underway.

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