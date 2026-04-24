Guwahati

Two Phone and Bag Snatchers Arrested by Basistha Police in Guwahati

Guwahati's Basistha Police arrested two alleged snatchers, Rahmat Ali and Rajib Kalita, recovering two stolen mobile phones from their possession during the operation.
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GUWAHATI — Basistha Police have arrested two men accused of snatching bags and mobile phones from pedestrians on public roads in the city, following a targeted operation that recovered stolen items from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Rahmat Ali and Rajib Kalita. Officials said the duo had been causing concern among residents by targeting people moving along city roads.

Two stolen mobile phones were recovered from the accused during the operation. Further investigation is underway.

 Also Read: Guwahati Police Arrest Four Alleged Snatchers in Dispur and Basistha Operations

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