Assam Police arrest four women in Amingaon; Heroin worth Rs 7 crore seized

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Police arrested four women, including an alleged key courier, and seized a large quantity of heroin during an anti-narcotics operation in the Amingaon area on Saturday.

Acting on specific intelligence, the operation targeted a group suspected of transporting narcotics for distribution across lower Assam. The team intercepted and apprehended Demthang Haokip along with three others identified as Lam Neikim, Hoineigah, Kim Neithen and Ngah Pi, all hailing from Churachandpur district in Manipur.

During the search, police recovered 62 soap boxes containing suspected heroin, weighing approximately 837 grams excluding packaging. Officials estimated the value of the seized contraband at around Rs 7 crore in the illicit market.

Investigators said the consignment was likely meant for distribution in various parts of lower Assam.

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