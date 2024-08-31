Assam Police BMI Examination: DGP G.P. Singh Reports 1,288 Personnel Found Obese Out of 60,592 Measured

GUWAHATI: DGP G.P. Singh said that during the annual BMI (Body Mass Index) examination of Assam Police personnel for 2024, as many as 60,592 police personnel have been measured till date. Out of the 60,592 police personnel, 1,288 have been found in the obese category, which is 2.1 percent. The measurement of the entire force is likely to be over in the upcoming seven to ten days.

The BMI recording of the Assam Police personnel, including IPS and APS officers and all DEF, Bn, and organizations started on August 16. A similar initiative was undertaken by the police department in 2023 as well.

Also Read: Guwahati City’s Old Buildings Fraught with Danger

Also Watch: