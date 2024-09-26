Assam: Police bust network of frauds, three arrested in Guwahati city

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A sophisticated fraud network, duping Indian businessmen of crores of rupees, has been busted by the Crime Branch. Key perpetrators Ashim Kumar Das, Birinchi Borkotoki, and Niranjan Das were arrested.

While Ashim Kumar Das claims to have ties with a political party, Birinchi Borkotoki is impersonated as a Joint Secretary to the Assam government. Niranjan Das, on the other hand, facilitated entry into the Assam Secretariat and arranged fake meetings. Deba Prakash Bhagawati is involved as an associate of the group, which is already arrested by CID in another fraud case.

The group targeted companies like Prontastic IT and Manpho Export, issuing fake government work orders.

Investigations revealed a complex web involving fake documents and seals, impersonation of government officials, insider assistance, and resale of fraudulent goods.

Speaking to the media, Commissioner of Police Diganta Barah outlined the details of the case. "There are many similar cases related to this case registered by the Crime Branch under multiple sections," he said. Barah also revealed that Das and his group targeted Prontastic IT (Pvt) Ltd., based in Noida, by convincing them to supply bed sheets and pillow covers worth Rs. 4 crore for a non-existent contract with the Adivasi Welfare and Development Council, Assam.

The police are currently investigating two cases-one involving Manpho Export, from which the suspects swindled Rs. 3.7 crore, and the other involving Prontastic IT.

