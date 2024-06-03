Assam Police deputed 3,500 APBn personnel in Lok Sabha poll

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assam Police provided 35 companies (nearly 3,500 personnel) of the Assam Police Battalion (APBn) to the national pool of forces for the Parliamentary Elections 2024. This contribution, led by seven commandants, was among the highest from any state police force. Assam Police personnel were deployed in the states of Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand, according to DGP GP Singh.

The deployment began on March 28, and the personnel are set to return starting tomorrow. The Assam Police Headquarters has expressed its appreciation for the dedication and professionalism shown by the officers and personnel, who upheld the Assam Police flag high despite the sweltering heat of North and Central India.

In recognition of their outstanding duty, the Police Headquarters will award the DG's Commendation Certificate to each member of the deployed forces. This gesture marks the department's gratitude and commendation for their service.

However, the return of the personnel is also marked by sorrow as the department mourns the loss of two of its members. Lance Naik Monoj Gogoi of the 5th APBn tragically succumbed to cerebral malaria in Chhattisgarh, and constable Mintu Ray of the 1st APBn died in a drowning incident in Bihar.

