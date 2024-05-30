Assam Police Foil Counterfeit Currency Operations in Major Raid in Goalpara

GUWAHATI: In a significant operation against the counterfeit currency in Assam police in Goalpara’s Agia area disrupted the counterfeit currency racket on Wednesday, May 29. The raid led to the arrest of two suspects. Police also seized fake currency worth Rs 5.11 lakh.

The suspects Jamaat Ali (27) and Muslim Ali (35) were apprehended during the raid Both are residents of Krishnai Ashudubi in Goalpara. According to police sources, the duo allegedly planned to distribute the counterfeit notes within Budhipara locality in Goalpara.

Following their arrest, the accused were taken into custody Investigation has been launched to trace the origin of the fake currency notes. The crackdown is part of ongoing effort by Assam Police to combat the proliferation of counterfeit currency in the region.

In related development earlier this month, the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam conducted major raid on May 16 in Puberun Path. This area falls under jurisdiction of Hatigaon Police Station. The operation resulted in the arrest of Md. Shazarul Islam. He is a 30-year-old resident of Daulatpur village in Lakhimpur district. Islam, son of late Abdur Rahman, was apprehended for his alleged involvement in the circulation of fake currency.

During raid STF officials seized Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) amounting to Rs. 1,85500. This included 371 notes of Rs. 500 denomination. Additionally, two mobile phones Rs. 65 in cash and two ATM cards were recovered.

The arrest of Islam marks significant breakthrough in fight against counterfeit currency operations in the state. Authorities suspect that Islam has been key player in distribution network of counterfeit currency within the region.

The recent raids underscore commitment of Assam Police. The STF aims to curb illegal activities linked to counterfeit currency. Operations are expected continue. Law enforcement intensifies efforts. They aim dismantle these illicit networks. They will bring those responsible to justice.