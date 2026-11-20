CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Meghalaya has made 42 vehicle and driving licence-related services available online and deployed 50 Point-of-Sale (POS) devices across the state to strengthen digital transport services and cashless traffic enforcement.

Announcing the initiative, Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar said the move would allow citizens to access services such as driving licence applications and vehicle ownership transfers online, saving time and simplifying procedures.

Of the 42 services, 30 are vehicle-related services under the VAHAN platform, while 12 cover driving licences through SARATHI. The department introduced 26 new online services and integrated 16 existing ones into a unified digital system.

Citizens can now apply online for vehicle ownership transfers, No Objection Certificates, registration certificate renewals, fitness certificates, vehicle tax payments, permits, learner's licences, driving licence issuance and renewals, duplicate licences and International Driving Permits. Applicants can also upload documents, make payments and track application status digitally.

The services are accessible through the Transport Department's website, VAHAN and SARATHI citizen portals, the mParivahan mobile application and Common Service Centres across Meghalaya.

Separately, the department distributed 50 POS devices among District Transport Officers and Motor Vehicle Inspectors to facilitate real-time e-Challan issuance and cashless payment of traffic penalties. Citizens can also view and pay their e-Challans online.

An online grievance redressal system has also been introduced, allowing people to submit complaints and track their status. The measures aim to reduce paperwork and visits to District Transport Offices while improving transparency, accountability and compliance with transport regulations.

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