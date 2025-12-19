Assam Police release comprehensive road safety guidelines for picnic-goers

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: With the onset of the picnic season, Assam Police have issued a comprehensive road safety advisory urging citizens to prioritize safe travel and responsible behaviour to ensure an enjoyable and accident-free experience for all.

In the advisory, Assam Police stressed the importance of planning trips carefully and following essential do’s and don’ts to minimize road accidents, especially on hilly, narrow and picnic-route roads that witness heavy traffic during this season.

Citizens have been advised to always assign a non-drinking individual as the driver and ensure adequate rest during long journeys. Vehicles should be roadworthy, properly maintained and compliant with all legal and safety norms. The police emphasized the mandatory use of seat belts for all car passengers and helmets for motorcyclists, along with strict adherence to traffic rules and speed limits.

Parking vehicles only in designated safe areas near picnic spots and carrying essential emergency items such as a first-aid kit, drinking water and basic vehicle repair tools were also highlighted. Emergency helpline numbers 112 (police and emergency assistance) and 108 (medical emergencies) were shared for immediate help.

The advisory strictly warns against overspeeding, reckless driving, drink-and-drive and overcrowding of vehicles. Using goods vehicles such as trucks or pickup vans to transport passengers has been declared illegal and unsafe. Drivers were also cautioned against playing loud music while driving, using poorly maintained vehicles for long journeys, and parking in unauthorized or unsafe locations.

Assam Police further advised people to avoid travelling in adverse weather conditions such as heavy fog or rain and to plan journeys during daylight hours, recommending departure after sunrise and return before sunset for better visibility and safety.

Officials stated that the guidelines are illustrative and may be updated based on local conditions, reiterating that public cooperation is vital to ensure safety on the roads during the picnic season.

