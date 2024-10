Staff reporter

Guwahati: The Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police conducted a successful raid at Guwahati Railway Station under Panbazar PS jurisdiction. Acting on source information, the team, led by Inspector Kapil Pathak, apprehended a person involved in drug trafficking. The seizure items includes 30 vials containing 40.94 grams of heroin, cash and other articles linked to illicit activities.

