Guwahati: Drug Peddler Arrested Near Railway Station For Possessing Heroin

GUWAHATI: In a major crackdown against drug trafficking, a drug peddler was arrested by the police near the Guwahati Railway Station today.

Acting on credible information, the special task force (STF) of the Assam police conducted a raid at Railway Gate No. 2 falling under the jurisdiction of Panbazar Police Station this afternoon.

It led to the apprehension of a man identified as Ariful Ali, aged 28, who is a resident of this area and is the son of late Sahabuddin Ali.

A total of 21 vials believed to be containing heroin weighing 29 grams were seized from his possession.