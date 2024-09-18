Guwahati: Drug Peddler Arrested Near Railway Station For Possessing Heroin

GUWAHATI: In a major crackdown against drug trafficking, a drug peddler was arrested by the police near the Guwahati Railway Station today.
Acting on credible information, the special task force (STF) of the Assam police conducted a raid at Railway Gate No. 2 falling under the jurisdiction of Panbazar Police Station this afternoon.
It led to the apprehension of a man identified as Ariful Ali, aged 28, who is a resident of this area and is the son of late Sahabuddin Ali.
A total of 21 vials believed to be containing heroin weighing 29 grams were seized from his possession.
This major crackdown is a testament to the law enforcement authorities' dedicated efforts to curb the menace of drug abuse in the state.
Also, this latest capture is expected to provide crucial insights that could in turn uncover significant leads for further investigation into the larger drug network operating in the state and beyond.
The STF has been actively engaged in its pursuit of gathering intelligence inputs and has stepped up its vigilance in highly sensitive areas. They have been assigned with the task of dismantling drug supply chains that are affecting local communities.
Further investigation is underway and the future course of action taken by the concerned department remains to be seen.