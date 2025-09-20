Assam: Political Leaders Mourn Demise of Singer Zubeen Garg

STAFF REPORTER

Guwahati: The sudden demise of Assam’s cultural icon and beloved singer Zubeen Garg in Singapore has left the entire nation in shock and mourning. Zubeen’s passing away has prompted an outpouring of grief from political leaders across party lines, all united in remembering the legend who gave a voice to generations.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal termed the death an “irreparable loss”. He shared, “It was with profound grief that I spoke with Dr Shilpak Ambule, the High Commissioner of India to Singapore, who confirmed the tragic news. Zubeen Garg was the heartbeat of a generation, and his voice was a powerful symbol of pride for millions. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and admirers! Om Shanti!”

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju mourned, saying, “Khelo India singer is no more! We have lost a magical voice and a versatile personality. His evergreen songs will inspire talented artists for generations to come. I pray for his departed soul.”

BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda described Zubeen’s contributions as unforgettable: “Deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Zubeen Garg ji, the beloved voice of Assam. His music and immense contributions to cinema brought Assam’s rich culture to the national stage. His soulful melodies will continue to resonate in the hearts of every Indian. His departure leaves a void that can never be filled. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and countless admirers. May his soul rest in peace.”

AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge also paid tribute, saying, “I am shocked by the untimely demise of the renowned singer, songwriter, musician, and someone who carved a special place in the hearts of millions of music lovers, Zubeen Garg, in an accident in Singapore. Celebrated as the ‘Voice of Assam’, he enchanted people with his voice in several Indian languages and attained the status of a cultural icon at a very young age. In this hour of grief, I express my deepest condolences to his family, friends, and countless fans.”

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi said he was “shocked and deeply saddened” by the loss of Assam’s beloved son: “His music touched millions, capturing the spirit of Assam and giving voice to the emotions of the people. For decades, he stood as a cultural force. This untimely loss leaves a deep void in our musical and cultural life. My heartfelt condolences go out to his family, his countless fans, and the people of Assam, who today mourn one of their brightest stars.” In his memory, Gogoi announced the cancellation of all APCC organisational meetings in every district for the next three days.

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said, “Zubeen Garg—your name will forever resonate in the heart of Assam. With your enchanting voice, soulful words, and timeless tunes, you gave hope, joy, and identity to generations. You were, you are, and you will remain the backbone of Assamese music. We will miss you deeply — adieu.”

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu said, “Words fall short in moments like this. Zubeen Garg was more than a singer. He was a cultural torchbearer whose melodies brought people together, lifted spirits, and gave voice to our shared identity. My heartfelt condolences to his loved ones! May his music live on forever!”

Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika expressed his heartbreak: “I am shattered and lost for words. It is unbelievable that our most beloved, the pride and heartthrob of Assam, Zubeen Garg, is no more. His passing away leaves a void that can never be filled. He will always be amidst us through his voice.”

State BJP President Dilip Saikia said, “Devastated by the loss of Assam’s heartthrob, #ZubeenGarg. A generational talent whose voice defined an era, he gave us over 38,000 songs across 40 languages. His legacy in Assamese and Bollywood music will echo forever. Rest in our hearts, Rockstar!”

The Assam Gana Parishad (AGP), in a press statement, said the state’s cultural sphere has become “desolate with this loss.” AGP President Atul Bora and Working President Keshab Mahanta described Zubeen as “not only a cultural identity of Assam’s national life but also a humanitarian personality.” They offered deep condolences to his bereaved family, calling his demise a “tragic blow”.

The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) also expressed sorrow. Party president Maulana Badruddin Ajmal said, “We are deeply shocked at the news of the demise of the popular artist Zubeen Garg. The passing away of this great artist is an irreparable loss for the entire nation. For Assam and the Assamese people, he was a voice that echoed endlessly and a beloved personality who was admired by all, irrespective of caste, creed, or religion.”

Also Read: Zubeen Garg’s Death a Terrible Tragedy, Says Rahul Gandhi