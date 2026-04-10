Assam Polls 2026: Guwahati's Senior Voters Turn Out With Hope and Old Grievances

As polling got underway for the Assam Assembly Elections 2026, senior citizens across Guwahati made their way to the booths — some walking with difficulty, others leaning on family members — determined to have their say in yet another election.
For many, it was not their first time. It was not even close.
Many elderly voters said they have lived through multiple governments, heard countless promises of development, and watched administrations change hands — yet feel that their core concerns remain largely unaddressed.
Their expectations this time around are not sweeping. They are asking for the basics: affordable essential goods, better footpaths, safer neighbourhoods, reliable healthcare, uninterrupted LPG supply, relief from waterlogging, increased pension support, and dignity for those still working in old age.
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A senior citizen from Beltola pointed to the poor state of footpaths in the area — broken surfaces and potholes that make it genuinely difficult and unsafe for elderly residents to walk.
He also flagged the steady rise in the cost of essential commodities, saying that the increasing prices of everyday items are placing a real burden on senior citizens living on fixed incomes.
Another elderly voter raised the issue of security, particularly for older women. She said incidents of chain-snatching have created a persistent sense of fear, adding that the open sale and consumption of alcohol in certain localities has worsened the situation.
Despite their frustrations, Guwahati's senior citizens continue to participate actively in the democratic process — turning up at polling booths even when mobility is a challenge.
Their presence on polling day is a quiet but firm statement: that they have not given up on the system, and that they still believe their votes carry weight.