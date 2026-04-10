Assam Polls 2026: Guwahati's Senior Voters Turn Out With Hope and Old Grievances

As polling got underway for the Assam Assembly Elections 2026, senior citizens across Guwahati made their way to the booths — some walking with difficulty, others leaning on family members — determined to have their say in yet another election.

For many, it was not their first time. It was not even close.

Many elderly voters said they have lived through multiple governments, heard countless promises of development, and watched administrations change hands — yet feel that their core concerns remain largely unaddressed.

Their expectations this time around are not sweeping. They are asking for the basics: affordable essential goods, better footpaths, safer neighbourhoods, reliable healthcare, uninterrupted LPG supply, relief from waterlogging, increased pension support, and dignity for those still working in old age.

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