Assam Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) slams Congress for ‘political opportunism’ over Zubeen issue

STAFF REPORTER

Guwahati: The Assam Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday accused the Opposition Congress Party of indulging in “blatant politics” over the issue of seeking justice for the late singer Zubeen Garg, popularly known as the “Artiste of the People”.

In a statement, State BJP spokesperson Brajen Mahanta alleged that the Congress, having been out of power for a prolonged period, is now attempting to “exploit the emotions of the people” for electoral gain ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

“Having lost direction and relevance, the Congress leadership is desperately trying to sail across the 2026 electoral tide by politicising the emotions of the people. It is shameful that they have dragged even the revered name of Assam’s beloved cultural icon into their political theatre,” Mahanta said.

He further condemned the Congress for organising a public procession in Panbazar, Guwahati, “without prior permission from the administration”, calling it a “clear reflection of the party’s degenerate and irresponsible politics”.

Mahanta urged the Congress to desist from “playing with public sentiments for political mileage” and warned that such actions amounted to a “deep-rooted conspiracy to destabilise Assam.” He also called upon the people of the state to remain vigilant against what he termed as the Opposition’s “divisive politics”.

