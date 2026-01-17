Assam Pradesh Congress Committee Alleges Voter Deletion Conspiracy

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Friday levelled serious allegations against the BJP, accusing it of conspiring to delete the names of living voters by falsely declaring them dead in the Biswanath Assembly constituency.

Addressing the media at Rajiv Bhawan, Assam Pradesh Mahila Congress President Mira Borthakur alleged that at Polling Station No. 133 in the Kumalia area, attempts were made to delete the votes of over 70 people through Form 7 applications submitted to the Election Commission. She claimed BJP leader Jiten Saikia and another BJP supporter allegedly played a key role in the move.

Borthakur displayed 79 Form 7 applications, stating that living voters were fraudulently shown as deceased. She further alleged that a majority of those targeted were Muslim Indian citizens, many of whom have been voting for years, including young voters aged around 30.

Accusing the BJP of undermining democracy, Borthakur said the ruling party was attempting to manipulate the electoral process to cling to power. She alleged that the BJP government, despite heavy borrowings and loud propaganda, has failed to address real public issues. Claiming that the “days of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma are numbered,” she asserted that the next government in Assam would be formed under the leadership of Gaurav Gogoi.

She also accused the BJP of deceiving indigenous Assamese people in the name of protecting “jati, mati, bheti” (identity, land and hearth), including making false promises on Scheduled Tribe status, and attempting to replicate a “Bihar–Haryana model” by relying on so-called “tenant voters.”

According to Borthakur, dissatisfaction within the BJP has grown due to corruption and misgovernance, and several party leaders and workers are reportedly in touch with the Congress. She claimed that credible pre-election surveys indicate a clear public mandate in favour of Gaurav Gogoi as the next Chief Minister.

