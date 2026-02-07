Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) intensifies ‘Mati Bachao, Jati Bachao’ campaign

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: With prayers at Batadrava Than and slogans echoing across Kaliabor and Kaziranga, the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Friday continued its statewide “Samay Parivartan – Mati Bachao, Jati Bachao” yatra under the leadership of APCC president Gaurav Gogoi.

Dismissing BJP’s claim of discord within the Congress, Gogoi marched alongside senior leaders Pradyut Bordoloi, Rakibul Hussain, Debabrata Saikia, and Bhupen Bora, accompanied by hundreds of supporters.

Raising slogans of “Deshotkoi Mami Dangor Nohoy,” the procession reached Darigaji village under Barbhagia Mouza in Kaliabor, where Congress leaders protested in front of land allegedly purchased by the Chief Minister’s wife after a rapid conversion from agricultural to industrial use.

The convoy moved to Kaziranga, staging another protest outside Bani Resort, reportedly owned by the Chief Minister’s wife. Gogoi claimed that the Chief Minister’s family owns over 100 bighas of land in the Nagaon district alone and is attempting to divert the National Highway through private land in Kaliabor.

Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia recalled Assembly discussions on the purchase of 50 bighas in Darigaji by Pride East Entertainment Pvt Ltd, owned by the Chief Minister’s wife, followed by overnight land conversion and Rs 10 crore in central assistance.

Also Read: Congress Forms Pradesh Election Committee for Assam, Names Gaurav Gogoi Chairman