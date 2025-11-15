Opposition leader Debabrata Saikia expresses concern over erosion in Maijan

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Opposition leader Debabrata Saikia on Friday expressed concern over the massive erosion at Maijan in Dibrugarh.

Addressing a press conference at Rajiv Bhawan here, Saikia said, “The Maijan area in Dibrugarh has been shrinking day by day due to massive erosion happening in the area for the last several years. The government has failed to stop the erosion of the river Brahmaputra."

"Every year Dibrugarh has been facing waterlogging but the government has failed to solve the problem. The Himanta Biswa Sarma led-BJP government claims many things but in reality, they don't do anything," said Saikia.

The Opposition leader also raised serious concerns over what he described as ‘deepening political, social, and administrative instability’ under the present Assam government. Saikia highlighted alleged failures in governance, unfulfilled electoral assurances, and what he termed ‘divisive and controversial approaches’ adopted by the ruling leadership.

Highlighting gaps in the administrative structure, Saikia pointed to the large number of vacancies across government departments, particularly in the health and education sectors. He accused the government of delaying recruitment processes, resulting in disruptions in essential public services.

Saikia expressed concern over what he described as a ‘visible decline’ in government-run health and education systems. He alleged that poor planning, lack of infrastructure development, and stalled recruitment had hindered progress in these crucial sectors, leaving the public to bear the consequences.

The Congress leader criticized what he called the ruling party’s ‘deliberate political attacks’ and ‘attempts at creating social divisions.’ He said that remarks made by top leaders had intensified discord among different communities and weakened the state’s social fabric. Saikia stressed that harmony and unity must be prioritized over polarization for the long-term stability and development of Assam.

Saikia urged for a cohesive, transparent, and accountable system to restore public trust. He called for coordinated efforts and proper execution of policies to address the interlinked crises in governance, economy, and society.

“The future direction of Assam depends on the decisions taken today. A united, people-centric approach is essential to bring back stability, harmony, and development,” he said.

