Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) team visits Kheroni to review post-violence situation

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A delegation of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Saturday visited the violence-affected Kheroni area in West Karbi Anglong district to assess the ground situation following recent incidents of unrest.

The delegation was deputed by APCC president Gaurav Gogoi to conduct a spot inquiry into the developments surrounding the violence. During the visit, the Congress leaders interacted with local residents and reviewed the prevailing law-and-order situation in the area. As part of the visit, the delegation also paid floral tributes at the residences of late Linus Phangs and Suraj De, who lost their lives during the recent violence. The leaders expressed deep condolences to the bereaved families and conveyed the party’s solidarity with those affected by the unrest.

The delegation included Dudhnai MLA Yadav Swargiary, former minister and APCC Vice President Pranoy Rabha, APCC General Secretary Bitopan Saikia, former MLA Mansing Rongpi, West Karbi Anglong District Congress Committee President Augustine Ingti, Assam Pradesh Youth Congress Vice President Rakesh Chakraborty, APCC General Secretary and former Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council member Ashok Taron, and APCC Secretary Prashanta Mahanta, among others.

The Congress delegation called for peace and urged the state government to ensure justice for the victims and take effective measures to prevent further escalation of violence in the region.

