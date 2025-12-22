KAAC chief Tuliram Ronghang unveils Kheroni Zerikindeng road & Amreng bridge

A CORRESPONDENT

KHERONI: In a significant milestone for the region, Dr Tuliram Ronghang, Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), on Sunday formally inaugurated the newly-constructed 36-km road from Kheroni to Zerikindeng and a new bridge over the Amreng River.

The long-cherished demand of residents in the 7-Kopili and 9-Amreng MAC constituencies has been fulfilled, marking the realization of commitments made by the KAAC leadership to enhance connectivity and infrastructure in these areas.

The inauguration ceremony took place at Kheroni Zero Point and was attended by prominent dignitaries, including Rina Terangpi, Executive Member (EM) of KAAC and MAC for the 9-Amreng constituency, MLA Dorsing Ronghang, several other Executive Members and Members of the Autonomous Council, board chairmen, concerned departmental officials, and party workers. The projects were executed by the Public Works Department (PWD), Baithalangso (Roads) division.

These infrastructure developments are expected to greatly improve transportation, boost local economic activities, and provide safer crossing over the Amreng river for communities in West Karbi Anglong. Local residents hailed the projects as ‘historical monuments’ that will transform daily life in the Kopili and Amreng constituencies.

