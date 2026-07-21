Assam novelist Neelim Akash releases AI-assisted English track on Messi’s rise to glory

GUWAHATI: Young novelist Neelim Akash Kashyap from West Nalbari released an English song titled Messi: Feel the Fire on YouTube on the day of the FIFA World Cup final, drawing attention from football enthusiasts.

The song portrayed Lionel Messi’s journey as a story of courage, perseverance, self-belief and determination. Kashyap wrote the lyrics, while the music and vocals were created with the assistance of artificial intelligence.

Speaking on the release, Kashyap said the song celebrated courage, perseverance and the belief in pursuing one’s dreams. He added that the lyrics highlighted Messi’s struggles and achievements while conveying the importance of hard work, patience and self-confidence in achieving success, a press release said.

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