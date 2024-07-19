Assam Pradesh Congress Committee to decentralize power up to booth level

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) is going for an overdrive to decentralize power up to its grassroots-level organizations riding over the digitalization mode. The party wants to ensure that even the leaders of its grassroots-level organizations should have their say in decision-making.

Speaking to the media today, APCC president Bhupen Borah said, “The Pradesh Congress Committee is going to decentralize its power up to the district committees, mandal committees, and booth-level committees so as to accommodate their valuable views in decision-making. From district committees to booth-level committees, they will have the power to select candidates in elections at their respective levels. Now, the APCC reserves the power to name candidates in the lower-level elections as well. In sync with power decentralization, we need to bring changes to the election management committee as well so as to accommodate the views of the district to booth-level committees. We want to adapt the Karnataka Pradesh Congress and Telengana Pradesh Congress models in election management.”

Borah said, “We are shifting to the digital mode of carrying out party activities. We will constitute a digital squad (bahini) of the party that will digitalize all activities, information, and views of party leaders up to the booth level. We have given the responsibility of digitalization to Pradyut Bora, the adviser to the APCC president. He has already started his work.”

Borah further said, “We are going to provide more teeth to the disciplinary action committee of the APCC. At present, the committee suffers setbacks when its decisions are reversed if there is intervention from higher-ups in the party. Now, the disciplinary committee of the APCC will be strictly in accordance with the constitution of the AICC (All India Congress Committee), which doesn’t allow intervention from any quarters into the decisions taken by its disciplinary action committee.”

Borah said the APCC discussed the issue of panchayat-level delimitation of constituencies in the post-delimitation of Assembly and Lok Sabha constituencies in the state. “We’ve discussed how we can ensure better prospects for the party after the panchayat and member-level delimitation of constituencies.” On the new members joining the party, Bora said that the APCC would have to train them in order to make them acclimatised to the Congress culture. “Among the new members who are keen to contest elections, they will need extra training at grade levels so as to make them aware of the party culture and legacies.”

On the electoral alliance of the 16-party united opposition in the state vis-à-vis the Congress going it alone on the forthcoming bye-poll, Borah said, “The united opposition parties will contest the 2026 election together. However, that doesn’t mean that the individual parties cannot expand their organisational bases.”

