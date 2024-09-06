Assam: Pragjyotish College Celebrates 71st Foundation Day in Guwahati City

GUWAHATI: The 71st Foundation Day of Pragjyotish College was celebrated honouring Dr. Kuladhar Saikia with the Pandit Tirthanath Sarma Excellence Award and Dr. Tarekeswar Choudhury with the Nirmala Devi Excellence Award.

The college has been hosting the Excellence Awards since 2021. The event started with lighting the lamp by the guests of honour, which included the principal of the college, Dr. Manoj Kumar Mahanta, the president of the college governing body, Dr. Jagdindra Raichoudhury, along with Dr. Kuladhar Saikia, Dr. Tarekeswar Choudhury, and the granddaughter-in-law of the late Tirthanath Sarma, the founder principal of the college, Dr. Nabanita Baruah.

The Excellence Award Event in regard to the Foundation Day of the college was commenced with an inaugural speech by the principal of the college, who stated that the Excellence Awards had been being presented since the year 2021 with an aim of inspiring the young students to work towards the betterment of society. Highlighting the early days of the college, Dr. Choudhury spoke about how he has been witnessing the college’s magnificent journey towards excellence. Moreover, he mentioned his close association with this college as a teacher taking night classes back in the dawn years of the college.

Dr. Saikia highlighted how certain elements remain integral for the overall development of a college—the infrastructure and the students. He further expressed his views on the need and importance of value addition towards students. Moreover, he stated that empathy and emotional intelligence should be the prime necessities to be acquired by students.

Furthermore, Dr. Jagadindra Raichoudhury expressed his gratitude towards the guests of honour and all others present in the meeting. Concluding the event, the associate professor of the Department of Zoology, Dr. Makibur Rahman, offered the vote of thanks to all gathered on this auspicious occasion, stated a press release.

