Assam: Preparations for Guwahati Master Plan 2025 to begin soon

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The preparation for the work on the much-awaited Guwahati Masterplan 2025 is expected to begin soon. If implemented properly, this project has the capability to resolve some of the key problems faced by the citizens, including urban flooding. Wastewater management, rainwater management and their implementation based on the study of the topology using modern technology are all part of this plan. More than Rs 10 crore has been sanctioned for the preparation and work is expected to start within the month of August.

Guwahati Master plan 2025 broadly divides the city into two parts, North Guwahati on the Northern banks of the Brahmaputra and South Guwahati on its South. Based on the water drainage routes and topology, the city can be divided into six major water runoff areas or basins, from where the water drains into the Brahmaputra River. These include the Silsako, Bharalu, Deepor Beel, Foreshore, Kalmoni and North Guwahati Basin. All these water bodies drain the access water directly or indirectly into the Brahmaputra River. The first stage of the Guwahati Master plan 2025 preparation is to identify all the possible causes of flooding and to identify if the existing drainage system will be adequate for the future.

The Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has allocated the work for the preparation of the master plan to Royal Haskoning DHV which will collaborate with GMC, PWD, Water Resources and other departments to prepare the DPR regarding the same. Existing conditions of the infrastructure in place alongside the need for new or development of existing waterways will also be undertaken in this preparation process ahead of the submission of a draft master plan to the authorities concerned.

