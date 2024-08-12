Assam Police Seize Cache of Chinese-Origin Ammunition in Sonitpur District

GUWAHATI: In major breakthrough in their ongoing efforts to bolster regional security Assam Police have unearthed substantial cache of ammunition in the Sonitpur district. Director General of Police (DGP) Gyanendra Pratap Singh announced discovery on Monday. He highlighted operation's importance for maintaining peace in the region.

The seizure took place during police raid conducted in early hours of Monday. This occurred in Bilasiguri-Batasipur village. It is situated within the jurisdiction of Dhekiajuli police station. The operation led to recovery of variety of arms and ammunition. This included five Chinese-origin hand grenades five handmade grenades a pistol a revolver and five detonators all buried within village.

The recovered weapons are suspected to have been concealed by National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) militant group that was active in the region before signing peace accord with the government in 2020. The NDFB was originally formed with aim of establishing an independent Bodoland for Bodo people. It was known for violent activities that targeted both security forces and non-Bodo civilians. These included Santhal Munda and Oraon adivasis as well as Bangladeshi migrants.

Following its disbandment, the NDFB ceased its militant activities. The recent find underscores the lingering presence of former arsenal. The discovery of these weapons is a critical step. It addresses potential security threats and dismantles remnants of the group’s operations.

The DGP through his official social media account on X (formerly Twitter) emphasized the significance of this recovery. This recovery is important in broader context of ongoing security operations in Assam. The successful operation is expected to enhance region's stability. It aims to prevent any resurgence of militant activities.

The Assam Police continue to investigate origins of these weapons and exact circumstances of their concealment This operation is part of larger strategy to curb illegal arms. It ensures that such dangerous materials do not fall into wrong hands It contributes to overall safety and security of region.